Bethesda Reconfirms Deathloop is a PS5 Console Exclusive Despite Microsoft Acquisition

This week the head of Xbox Phil Spencer announced Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media in a deal worth $7.5 billion is complete, which has increased the number of first-party Xbox studios from 15 to 23.

Before Microsoft announced its plans to acquire ZeniMax Media, two upcoming games - Deathloop and GhostWire: Tokyo - were announced to be PlayStation 5 console exclusive, with a release also on PC.

A Bethesda spokesperson speaking with GameInformer magazine has reconfirmed that Deathloop will remain a PS5 console exclusive.

"The acquisition hasn’t affected day-to-day development of Deathloop, which we’re developing exclusively for PlayStation 5 on console and also PC," said the spokesperson.

Xbox had previously stated it would honor the two PS5 timed-exclusive games.

Deathloop will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on May 21, 2021. GhostWire: Tokyo will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC later this year.

