There is No Turning Back in New Outriders Trailer - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Square Enix and developer People Can Fly have released a new trailer for Outriders called No Turning Back.

A demo for the game is now available here. The demo lets you play the prologue and opening hours of the game, all four classes, up to three-player co-op, and a level 7 progress cap. The demo lets you transfer your progress over to the full release.

View the new trailer below:

Outriders will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Google Stadia on April 1.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

