Naughty Dog is Hiring for a Multiplayer Game With Live Service Elements

The Last of Us and Uncharted developer, Naughty Dog, is currently hiring for an economy designer to help build a multiplayer game that will have live service elements and player progression.

"We’re looking for a passionate multiplayer economy designer who can help us create avenues for self-expression for our players, ensure robust longevity to our games, and give our players great rewards to strive for," reads the job listing.

The responsibilities for the economy designer will be to "design, implement, and tune game economy and player progression systems" and to "collaborate with other game designers to ensure economy systems synergize well with the game as a whole."

Requirements for the job include "experience designing successful economies in PC or console multiplayer games" and "knowledge of how player progression systems and economy systems interact."

It isn't known what this multiplayer game is, but it could be The Last of Us multiplayer game that has been teased.

