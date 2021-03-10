By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Build-A-Bear Launching Animal Crossing: New Horizons Collection

Build-A-Bear Launching Animal Crossing: New Horizons Collection - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 347 Views

Build-A-Bear announced it is launching a new collection based on the popular Nintendo Switch game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection will be available in the US and UK. A release date for the collection and what they will look like will be revealed at a later date.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now for the Nintendo Switch. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

0 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated

There are no comments to display.