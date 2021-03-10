Build-A-Bear Launching Animal Crossing: New Horizons Collection - News

Build-A-Bear announced it is launching a new collection based on the popular Nintendo Switch game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection will be available in the US and UK. A release date for the collection and what they will look like will be revealed at a later date.

COMING SOON! Our Animal Crossing™: New Horizons collection is full of fun for all ages. Sign up for free email and text updates so you don’t miss a thing!



US: https://t.co/g37GrjpCWc

UK: https://t.co/D6Wesqr0Cc pic.twitter.com/ZJ0UwlAJx7 — buildabear (@buildabear) March 10, 2021

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

