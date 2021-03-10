Curved Space Runs at 4K and 120 FPS on Xbox Series X and PS5, and 1440p and 60 FPS on Xbox Series S - News

/ 332 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Only by Midnight lead designer and Only by Midnight president Andrew Czarnietzki in an interview with GamingBolt announced its upcoming twin-stick shooter, Curved Space, will run at 4K resolution and 120 frames per second on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, while on Xbox Series S it will run at 1440p and 60 frames per second.

On the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the developers are targeting 1080p and 60 frames per second.

The game will have two graphical modes that will determine "how much we are leveraging the GPU for our force-field-based physics and energy particles," according to Czarnietzki.

"This lets us also have an action-based game on Nintendo Switch, while scaling up the detail for PS5 and Xbox Series X," Czarnietzki said. "This also applies to PC: you’re going to have a great experience on anything from a moderate computer getting pretty long in the tooth to the most cutting-edge build."

Curved Space will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC later this year.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles