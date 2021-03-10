Tell My Why Chapter 1 Now Available for Free on Xbox and PC - News

Dontnod Entertainment last year released the episodic series, Tell Me Why, for the Xbox One and PC, as well as on Xbox Game Pass.

The developer announced it has made the first of three chapters available for free for everyone on Xbox consoles and PC.

"It's easier than ever to dive into the story of the Ronan twins' homecoming," said the developer. "That's right: Chapter 1 of Tell Me Why is now free across all platforms!

"Now you can experience the first part of this award-winning, best-in-class narrative adventure from DONTNOD Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios at no cost - and if you enjoy the first chapter, the rest of the game is now more affordable than ever."



Here is an overview of the game:

Tell Me Why is the latest narrative adventure game from DONTNOD Entertainment, the studio behind the beloved franchise, Life is Strange. In this intimate mystery, reunited twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan use their supernatural bond to unravel the memories of their loving but troubled childhood. Set in beautiful small-town Alaska, Tell Me Why features true-to-life characters, mature themes and gripping choices.

As you conjure up memories of the past, your choices will affect the twins’ relationship, determine the strength of their bond, and shape the course of their lives.

Revisit your past, discover the truth, and shape your future

Uncover the truth – Use the twins’ supernatural bond to relive and explore their conflicting childhood memories.

Shape your Story – Influence the relationship between Tyler and Alyson with choices that will determine their future.

Unlock even more secrets – Match wits with puzzles that deepen the story and open a window into the twins’ fantasy world, “The Book of Goblins.”

Experience true-to-life setting and characters

Unique characters – Build relationships and solve mysteries through the eyes of compelling and realistic characters.

Alaskan splendor – Explore locations set in beautiful, highly detailed small-town Alaska in stunning 4K and HDR.



Storytelling with purpose – DONTNOD Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios conducted on-the-ground research and partnered closely with cultural, mental health and gender advocates to craft a thoughtful, true-to-life experience.

