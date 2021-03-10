We Were Here Forever Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC - News

/ 251 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Total Mayhem Games has announced cooperative adventure game, We Were Here Forever, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. It will launch in Q4 2021.

"Our goal for We Were Here Forever is to further refine the cooperative gameplay people love so much from the series, designed for a new generation of hardware with a more immersive, darker, livelier Castle Rock," said Total Mayhem Games managing director Lucia de Visser.

"We Were Here Forever is a big step up for the We Were Here series. Furthermore, this game will bring some new insights on the mystery of Castle Rock. One cannot help but wonder what happened to those explorers who got left behind."

View the official announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

You and your friend are trapped in the realm of Castle Rock with no way out—were you betrayed, or simply not that clever? Work together to explore and solve puzzles in this mysterious Antarctic adventure. Be aware, nothing is what it seems—there are dark secrets hidden in the shadows. Will you be able to escape?

…starting with a message from the Jester…

Vermin of Castle Rock

Hear my whispers as you walk and talk

You were left behind, in my majesty’s keep

BETRAYED… or simply not that clever?

Bring me what I seek

Or suffer-r-r… hahahahaha FOREVER!

The newest entry in the We Were Here series is coming…

No need to wait around though! Try the other games in the series: there is much to discover in Castle Rock, as you’ll see in We Were Here, We Were Here Too, and We Were Here Together.

Every game in the We Were Here series is a standalone co-op adventure—the stories are connected but you don’t need to play them in order.

Key Features:

Two-Player Co-Op – The puzzles you encounter take two to solve—you both have a role to play! Communicate via walkie-talkies, and act as each other’s eyes and ears

– The puzzles you encounter take two to solve—you both have a role to play! Communicate via walkie-talkies, and act as each other’s eyes and ears Connect Through Experience – when you find yourself in sudden danger, will you freeze, or can you keep cool and explain things clearly to your friend – before your time runs out…

– when you find yourself in sudden danger, will you freeze, or can you keep cool and explain things clearly to your friend – before your time runs out… On the Edge of Your Seat – be part of a thrilling adventure in the lively world of Castle Rock as you and your friend take on the ancient powers aligned against you

– be part of a thrilling adventure in the lively world of Castle Rock as you and your friend take on the ancient powers aligned against you Spine-Tingling Story – there is much to discover… and much to fear—you’ve met the Jester, but is he even the most powerful being within the walls of Castle Rock?

Note: This game is co-op only. It requires both players to have a working microphone and an internet connection.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles