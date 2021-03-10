Loot boxes Could Generate $20 Billion by 2025 - News

The amount of revenue generated from loot boxes is expected to grow to $20.3 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Juniper Research found. This is up from an estimated $15 billion in 2020.

The report says that over 230 million, or about five percent, are expected to purchase loot boxes in 2025. Mobile gaming is expected to account for the majority of loot box purchases.

"Loot boxes in their traditional form are often considered exploitative; leading to increased legislative scrutiny," said research co-author Nick Hunt. "We expect to see game publishers react to this in future by changing loot box formats, in order to keep them compelling and outside the legal realms of gambling."

Juniper Research says that legislation restricting loot boxes will become more commonplace as they could be classified as a form of gambling or outright banned. This has lead publishers to create new ways of using loot boxes by using "transparent" loot boxes or changing how they are purchased, as a way to bypass legislation.

