Bethesda Releases Retrospect Video as Microsoft Acquisition is Finalized - News

/ 283 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

This week the head of Xbox Phil Spencer announced Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media is complete. The deal increases the number of first-party Xbox studios from 15 to 23, with Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog, and Roundhouse Studios all becoming part of Xbox.

Bethesda Softworks has posted a retrospective video on its history starting with its founding in 1986 as a way to celebrate its next step with Xbox.

"Since 1986, we’ve grown," reads the description of the video. "We started out in a small basement in Maryland and have grown to studios around the world. But our journey is just getting started.

"We celebrate the next chapter with our family at Xbox. Together, we will continue to inspire creativity, and create worlds that you can leave your mark on. Here’s to you for being there through it all and continuing this journey with us."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles