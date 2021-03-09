Xbox March Update Adds Auto HDR and FPS Boost Toggle - News

/ 359 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The Xbox March update has begun rolling out. The update adds some requested features and makes other improvements based on feedback.

Backward compatible games will be getting two new toggles that will let you turn on and off Auto HDR and FPS Boost. Once the game is restarted your selections will be applied. It should be noted that not every game will have these new toggles.

The release of the Xbox Wireless Headset on March 16 will also mean an update to the Xbox Accessories app that lets you fine-tune the audio controls, including equalizer settings, bass boost, auto-mute sensitivity, mic monitoring, and brightness of the mic’s mute light.

Achievements are coming back to the Xbox app. Team Xbox is testing out new achievement experiences in the app, with a limited number of people, followed by a rollout to everyone. The first update to the Xbox app will add a list of achievements, an achievements details screen, and achievement unlocked notifications. Leaderboards will be added in the coming months.

The Xbox Team is also bringing subscription management to the Xbox console and improving the loading performance of the Manage screens in My games & apps.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles