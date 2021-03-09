Difference in Xbox Series X|S and PS5 CPU is 'So Small,' According to Dev - News

Milestone’s Alex Zucca, the director for the upcoming game Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4, spoke with GamingBolt in an interview.

He was asked about the power gap between the CPU in the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 and he said there is practically no difference between the two.

"The difference is so small that I honestly wouldn’t even call it a difference," said Zucca. "As usual it is not always just about raw power to use, but about exploiting it in a clever and optimized way. Only time will allow us to understand, in terms of development, what advantages can be obtained from both CPUs: we are very excited to see the bright future unfolding before our eyes."

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 11.

