Watch Dogs: Legion Multiplayer Update Out Now for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Toronto have released the multiplayer update for Watch Dogs: Legion on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.

Once you complete the New Resistance mission, the London Free Roam becomes available. You will be dropped into a server of the city that will be filled with random players or just your friends, depending on the settings you use.

There will be solo missions called Assignments, which take under 10 minutes to complete, live events throughout the cities, and five different types of co-op missions - Reversion, Vigilante, Dangerous Driving, Spare Parts, and The Red Blade.

There is also a four player co-op mode called Tactical Ops, which are missions that have five parts that end in a boss fight. Spiderbot Arena is a dedicated PvP mode.

Watch Dogs: Legion is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

