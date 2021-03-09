Samurai Shodown Update Boosts Game to 120 FPS on Xbox Series X|S - News

SNK announced that update 2.10 for Samurai Shodown will see the release of the game on the Xbox Series X|S and the Season Pass 3 DLC character Cham Cham on March 16.

The Xbox Series X|S version of the game will add support for 120 FPS. The game will support Smart Delivery, which means anyone who owns the game on the Xbox One will get the Xbox Series X|S version for free.

You can read the patch notes for update 2.10 here.

Samurai Shodown is available now on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. It will launch for the Xbox Series X|S on March 16.

