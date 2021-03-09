A Musical Story Announced for Switch, Xbox One, PC, and iOS - News

Publisher Digerati and developer Glee-Cheese Studio have announced rhythm/narrative game, A Musical Story, for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and iOS. It will launch this summer.

A free demo will be available on Steam on March 19. It will include the first 10 chapters of the game.

"We wanted to make something different, something that would stick in the minds of players, both for its gameplay and story. It took a huge amount of time to find the right formula, but this one was the most inspiring,” said game designer and co-composer Charles Bardin.

"In most musical games, there’s a visual timeline, showing exactly when to play the notes. We’ve focused instead on creating an experience that relies on the listening skills of the player, so they must feel the music, understand it, to progress and unveil the story."

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A Musical Story is a rhythm game set against a 70s backdrop. Explore the memories of Gabriel, a young man trying to come to terms with his situation through the connections to his musical memory. Each correctly played melody opens a new chapter into Gabriel’s past, bringing him closer to the truth.

Key Features:

Rekindle Gabriel’s memories with rhythmic button presses in time with the music.

Storytelling without words – discover Gabriel’s journey through music and visuals alone.

Gabriel’s story comes to life through a beautifully crafted art style created by Alexandre Rey.

A unique original soundtrack featuring 26 songs, composed and performed by Charles Bardin and Valentin Ducloux.

Play every song perfectly to unlock a hidden chapter.

