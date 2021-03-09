Monster Hunter Rise Videos Teach You How to Hunt - News

Capcom has released two new video for Monster Hunter Rise that are titled "Hunting 101" and provide an overview on how to hunt and the core gameplay.

The second limited-time demo for Monster Hunter Rise will be available to play starting March 11 and the first free update for the game will release in late April.

View the Hunting 101 - Overview video below:

View the Hunting 101 - Rampage video below:

Monster Hunter Rise will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 26 worldwide and PC in early 2022.

