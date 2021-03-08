Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Ships 550,000 Units - Sales

Sega announced Hatsune Miku: DIVA Diva Future Tone has shipped 550,000 units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales, as well as Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone DX.

The game had previously surpassed 450,000 units shipped in March 2020.

Sega is celebrating the milestone by discounting Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone DX to 3,900 yen on the Japanese PlayStation Store.

