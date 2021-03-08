Monster Hunter Rise 2nd Limited-Time Demo Launches March 11 - News

Capcom during the Monster Hunter Digital Event announced the second limited-time demo for Monster Hunter Rise will be available to play starting March 11 and the first free update for the game will release in late April.

Users who already have the January demo downloaded will be able to update to the new demo, which will reset the number of tries available. The new demo includes the four main quests available in the January demo, as well as a Magnamalo hunt.

View the Kamura's Hope trailer below:

Read the latest information on the game below:

During today’s Monster Hunter Digital Event, members of the development team for Monster Hunter Rise shared new information, a trailer, and gameplay looks for this upcoming Nintendo Switch title. Monster Hunter series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and Monster Hunter Rise director Yasunori Ichinose provided an in-depth look at the game’s new Rampage quest type, game feature details, and confirmation of a second demo releasing on March 11 ahead of the game’s March 26 release.

Players received a detailed look at the new Rampage quest type in Monster Hunter Rise. Hunters must work with the citizens of Kamura Village to prepare their defensive installations and guard the Stronghold barricades against waves of invading monsters, including any Apex monsters that may arrive during the siege.

A number of new gameplay feature details were revealed for Monster Hunter Rise today. In addition to the initial “Silkbind Attacks” available to all 14 weapon types, hunters will unlock new “Switch Skills” for each weapon as they progress through the game. By swapping out these new skills with existing Silkbind or regular attacks, players can create all new combos and strategies that match their preferred playstyle. Monster Hunter Rise will also include dynamic difficulty scaling for multiplayer, which automatically adjusts as new players enter and exit a hunt. The new “Hunter Connect” feature will allow players to create tags with their objectives and playstyle, search for other players with the same tags or invite friends to any tags they have joined. Upon completing a quest in multiplayer, players will also be able to like the other hunters in their party, and increase the likelihood of finding each other in matchmaking. Finally, players can capture their heroic accomplishments and the vibrant beauty of Monster Hunter Rise with the camera feature.

The Digital Event also revealed a new trailer recapping the numerous new monsters and environments coming in Monster Hunter Rise, and featured fan-favorite monsters Zinogre and Nargacuga. Eagle-eyed hunters could also catch a glimpse of a new threat looming over Kamura, alongside the mischievous Elder Dragon Chameleos, which will be one of multiple monsters arriving in post-launch updates following the game’s release later this month.

Players looking for more hands-on time with Monster Hunter Rise can participate in the second limited-time demo releasing on March 11. The demo will feature a higher difficulty hunt against the flagship monster Magnamalo for seasoned hunters, in addition to the four quests available in the January demo. Players who participated in the January demo will have their quest counter reset, and be able to dive back in to test their mettle against the Wyvern of Malice!

Monster Hunter Rise will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 26 worldwide and PC in early 2022.

