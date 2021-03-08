Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Launches July 9 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher and developer Capcom during the Monster Hunter Digital Event announced Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam worldwide on July 9.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read the latest details on the game below:

During today’s Monster Hunter Digital Event, members of the development team for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin shared new information, a trailer, and gameplay looks for this upcoming Nintendo Switch title. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin teased cooperative multiplayer quests coming in the game, revealed the deluxe edition contents and preorder bonus, and confirmed its July 9, 2021 release date. It will be available as a physical and digital release on Nintendo Switch, and digital-only version on Steam.

In addition to confirming the release date, a new trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin set the stage for the epic journey with Razewing Rathalos, announced the return of the self-proclaimed Felyne hero Navirou, and teased cooperative multiplayer quests. More information on the story and multiplayer content will be revealed at a later date.

Following the trailer, Monster Hunter series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto revealed the content contained in the Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Deluxe Edition, preorder bonus, three amiibo figures releasing alongside the game, and save-data link reward for players of Monster Hunter Rise. The deluxe edition will include Razewing layered armor sets and a Nergigante-inspired hairstyle for players, the Kuan Coat outfit for your Wyverian companion Ena, two new outfits for Navirou, and two sticker sets depicting the various companions players will encounter through their journey. Players who preorder Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin on either platform will receive the Kamura maiden outfit for Ena, while players on Nintendo Switch will be able to unlock three different sets of layered armor and daily bonuses using the new Ena, Razewing Ratha and Tsukino amiibo figures. Finally, those with Monster Hunter Rise save data will be able to unlock the Kamura Garb layered armor for their character. More information on pricing and preorders will be revealed at a later date.

Here is an overview of the game:

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin offers both RPG and Monster Hunter fans a unique new experience with a rich storyline featuring charming characters, challenging quests, and friendly encounters with familiar monsters from the popular series. After Rathalos vanish across the world, players assume the role of a young Monster Rider who is the grandchild of the illustrious Rider Red. Together with the mysterious Wyverian Ena and the self-proclaimed Felyne hero Navirou, players embark on a sprawling adventure that spans numerous destinations. As players hatch, train, and live alongside their Monsties, they will encounter numerous new allies, foes and challenges on their path to unravelling the prophecy surrounding the Wings of Ruin.

At each new destination, players must make use of their Monsties’ unique abilities to reach new areas and uncover hidden valuables. Players will engage in thrilling turn-based combat, as they utilize familiar Monster Hunter weapons, strategic skills, and devastating Kinship Attacks to overcome enemy encounters. Those interested in partnering with a friend can even team up in co-op multiplayer battles.

Key Features:

A Thrilling Adventure – Team up with familiar creatures from the Monster Hunter universe and a charming crew of companions for an emotional and expansive journey.

– Team up with familiar creatures from the Monster Hunter universe and a charming crew of companions for an emotional and expansive journey. Strategic Combat – Make use of assorted Monster Hunter weapons to target monsters’ weak points, employ powerful skills to control the flow of battle, and unleash devastating Kinship Attacks with your Monstie to overwhelm any foe.

– Make use of assorted Monster Hunter weapons to target monsters’ weak points, employ powerful skills to control the flow of battle, and unleash devastating Kinship Attacks with your Monstie to overwhelm any foe. Become a Monster Rider – Create your own unique character, and use the power of your Kinship Stone to live in harmony with the monsters others fear.

– Create your own unique character, and use the power of your Kinship Stone to live in harmony with the monsters others fear. Deep RPG Progression – Collect and hatch eggs to build a party of Monsties with specific abilities and strengths, train your Monsties to become unique and powerful companions, and craft new weapons and armor to counter increasingly dangerous threats.

– Collect and hatch eggs to build a party of Monsties with specific abilities and strengths, train your Monsties to become unique and powerful companions, and craft new weapons and armor to counter increasingly dangerous threats. Scenic Exploration – Navigate picturesque destinations on foot or while riding your trusted Monstie in search of egg nests, hidden treasure chests, and more. Utilize the unique skill of each Monstie to leap over large gaps, climb sheer cliff faces, and rapidly traverse expansive terrain.

– Navigate picturesque destinations on foot or while riding your trusted Monstie in search of egg nests, hidden treasure chests, and more. Utilize the unique skill of each Monstie to leap over large gaps, climb sheer cliff faces, and rapidly traverse expansive terrain. Rich Content – Complete a wide array of optional quests to assist the local residents of each location as you progress through the story and earn rewards.

– Complete a wide array of optional quests to assist the local residents of each location as you progress through the story and earn rewards. Co-Op Multiplayer – Join up with friends for tag-team multiplayer battles and exploration.

