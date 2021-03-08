Rust: Console Edition Arrives Spring 2021 - News

/ 156 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Double Eleven and developer Facepunch Studios announced Rust: Console Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Spring 2021. The game first launched in Early Access for PC via Steam in December 2013, followed by a full release in February 2018.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Players looking for the ultimate competitive survival experience on console will be able to play online with up to 100 others when the game hits in a few months. Waking up on a mysterious post-apocalyptic island littered with dilapidated industrial monuments and probing scientists, it’s up to you to figure out how to keep yourself alive in a world where everything wants you dead.

In Rust, there is one goal above everything else: survive. Conquer thirst and hunger, battle the elements, create clothing and stay safe against hostile forces including other players, scientists, bears, wolves or even succumb to fire, drowning or radiation poisoning. A game without rules, Rust doesn’t tell its inhabitants what to do. Players are free to be deceptive and aggressive with intense player vs. player combat, raiding and looting, but there is potentially even more to be earned with a team of friendly players by your side. In the struggle for survival and supremacy, players can build tiny cabins in the woods to huge scrap metal fortresses in an attempt to stay safe, as well as craft a variety of weapons, bombs and traps.

Since Rust‘s initial launch into Steam Early Access in 2013, millions of players have populated its world and taken part in the ultimate social experiment, making it one of the most played games on Steam. The title has evolved from its earliest days as a primal-survival game to one that stands out among its competitors – featuring shockingly detailed worlds to explore and build in, filled with a variety of gameplay styles, weapons, crafts and above all else: combat.

Development and publishing of Rust for the PlayStation and Xbox consoles is being developed by UK-based Double Eleven, independent from the original PC version’s developer and publisher Facepunch.

Rust is not for the faint of heart: the game boasts a steep learning curve and a huge, killer community of players. Befriend them, kill them – the choice is yours. Players will start out alone with nothing but a rock and a torch, finding and learning blueprints to make new and higher-tier weapons, armor and defenses, building a growing arsenal to give you and your friends chances of survival. Rust will throw a barrage of challenges at you but players can fight back with craftable weapons starting with a rock in your hands, to a spear or bow, through to heavier artillery like assault rifles and rocket launchers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles