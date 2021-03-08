Persona 5 Strikers Debuts in 3rd on the Italian Charts - Sales

/ 204 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Persona 5 Strikers (PS4) has debuted in third place on the Italian charts for Week 8, 2021, which ended February 28, 2021.

Bravely Default II (NS) debuted in sixth place.

FIFA 21 (PS4) and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) trade places and are in first and second, respectively. The Last of Us Part II (PS4) remained in fourth place. Just Dance 2021 (NS) is in fifth place.

There are six PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10 and four Nintendo Switch titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 8, 2021:

FIFA 21 (PS4) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) Persona 5 Strikers (PS4) - NEW The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Bravely Default II (NS) - NEW Just Dance 2021 (NS) Tekken 7 (PS4) Ring Fit Adventure (NS) Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles