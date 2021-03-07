MAR10 Sale Discounts Mario Games - News

March 10 is Mar10 Day, which sees Mario games and merchandise discounted on the Nintendo eShop, as well as at retailers.

The Nintendo eShop sees four Mario games discounted by 35 percent from $59.99 to $38.99. The games discounted are Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario Party, Luigi's Mansion 3, and Mario Tennis Aces. Select shirts, hats, and pins have also been discounted by 35 percent on the Nintendo Store.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be removed by the eShop and retail shelves on March 31, however, it has been discounted to $49.99 at Best Buy and Walmart.

A multitude of Mario games has been discounted at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Humble, Target, and Walmart.

