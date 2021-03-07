Remedy Happy With the Success of Control, But It Wasn't 'A Major Hit' - News

Remedy CEO Tero Virtala in an interview with GamesIndustry discussed the 2019 game, Control. He says the developer is happy with the success of the game, even though it wasn't "a major hit."

"We're really happy with the success of Control," Virtala said. "It won Game of the Year awards, it has sold over two million units and continues selling -- but two million is not yet a major hit in our industry. When we talk about major hit games, we're talking on an industry level -- that's what we're aiming at."

Control had sold over two million units as of December 2020 and at the time November 2020 was the best-selling month for the game, which was its 15th month available. Over 60 percent of the sales in 2019 were digital, while in 2020 digital sales accounted for over 90 percent.

Control launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store in August 2019, for PC via Steam in August 2020, and for the Nintendo Switch and Amazon's Luna service as a cloud-based version in October 2020. It also launched on February 2 for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

