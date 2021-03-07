Tales of Arise Gets Tales of Festival Trailer - News

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Tales of Arise at the Tales of Festival 2020. More news on the game will be released this spring.

"Spring is just around the corner, and we've been working hard to make it unforgettable! Catch the first new glimpse from Tales of Arise," reads the description of the trailer.

View the trailer below:

Tales of Arise is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

