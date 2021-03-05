Persona 5 Strikers Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

Persona 5 Strikers has taken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 28, 2021. This is after it debuted in ninth place last week.

Bravely Default II has debuted in third place.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is in second place after taking first place the previous week. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is down two spots to take fourth place, while Grand Theft Auto V is also down two spots to take fifth. FIFA 21 drops to sixth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Persona 5 Strikers Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Bravely Default II - NEW Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 21 Little Nightmares II Assassin's Creed Valhalla Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NBA 2K21

