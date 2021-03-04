Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny Arrives in the West on June 29 for Switch - News

Publisher NIS America and developer Nippon Ichi Software announced the RPG, Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on June 29.

Here is an overview of the game:

The first new Disgaea game in six years is here! Meet Zed, a zombie that has risen above them all except one—a God of Destruction! Can a mere Netherworld zombie rise up and destroy a god? Features such as Super Reincarnation, 3D visuals (a first for this series), and adjustable gameplay settings make this the perfect game for both new and old Disgaea fans!

