Blaster Master Zero III Announced for Switch, PS4, and PC, Launches July 29 - News

Inti Creates has announced Blaster Master Zero III for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch on July 29 for $14.99.

Revealed during the New Game Plus Expo 2.0 on March 4, Blaster Master Zero III is confirmed to be in development from Inti Creates.

Blaster Master Zero III is a direct sequel to Blaster Master Zero 2 that will release as a digital-only title on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Steam, the Epic Games Store.

Series protagonist Jason travels to where the series all began, the planet Sophia, in order to save the series heroine Eve in this final installment of the story! The team is working hard in order to bring the game to you on July 29, 2021, and we hope you enjoy the climax of this intergalactic story!

Embark on your journey aboard the super-planetary all-purpose battle tank G-SOPHIA SV! With the Vision Reversal Visor (VRV) System, Jason crosses into an alternate dimension!

