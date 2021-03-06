PS5 vs PS4 Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 15 - Sales

/ 1,018 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5 with its predecessor, the PlayStation 4.

The first week for the PlayStation 5 is the week ending November 14, 2020, while for the PlayStation 4 it is the week ending November 16, 2013.

The two consoles had a staggered launch with the PlayStation 5 launching November 12, 2020 in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, and the rest of the world on November 19, 2020. The PlayStation 4 launched in North America on November 15, 2013, in Europe on November 29, 2013, and in Japan on February 22, 2014.

PS5 Vs. PS4 Worldwide:

Gap change in latest week: 232,953 - PS4

Gap change over last month: 101,863 - PS4

Total Lead: 263,624 - PS4

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 5,621,484

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 5,885,108

During week 15, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 5 by 232,953 units. In the last month, the PlayStation 4 has grown its lead by 101,863 units. The PlayStation 5 is currently behind by 263,624 units.

The PlayStation 5 has sold 5.62 million units in 15 weeks, while the PlayStation 4 sold 5.89 million units. Week 15 for the PlayStation 5 is the week ending February 20, 2021 and it is the week ending February 22, 2014 for the PlayStation 4, which is the week it launched in Japan.

The PlayStation 4 sold 168,317 units in its 16th week to bring its lifetime sales to 6.05 million units. The PlayStation 5 would need to sell 431,941 units in its 16th week to catch up to the PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 4 crossed seven million sold units in week 21, eight million sold in week 28, and nine million units sold in week 33.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles