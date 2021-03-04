By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Take-Two: Remasters Have Always Been a Part of the Strategy, Not Interested in Simple Ports

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 597 Views

Remasters and remakes have been a part of the games industry for a long time and have become more common in the past decade or so. 

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle discussed remastered and remakes. He says that remasters have always been a part of the strategy for the publisher and that they have no interest in doing simple ports. 

"I’m not sure there’ll be a bigger part of the strategy," said Zelnick. "Remastering has always been a part of the strategy. We’ve done differently than the competition – we don’t just port titles over, we actually take the time to do the very best job we can making the title different for the new release, for the new technology that we’re launching it on.

"So, we improve the technology, we upgrade the visuals, and we make performance enhancements. And that’s why I think our remastered titles typically do so well."

"We’ve done great with the Mafia series, for example, and Grand Theft Auto [V] is now heading into its third generation which is incredible," he added. 

"It was a standard-bearer when it was launched, it continued to be the standard-bearer in the second generation, we’ll see how Grand Theft Auto does in the next generation. Obviously, I’m confident that Rockstar is going to deliver just a great experience, but you can’t do that if you’re just doing a simple port."

shikamaru317 (4 hours ago)

You give me a remaster/remake of RDR1 that is untouched by RDR2 mechanics and I will buy it day one. Huge RDR1 fan.

Ka-pi96 (5 hours ago)

I'd rather they didn't do either. Forget remasters/ports and just make a sequel. This year it will be 8 years since GTA 5 released and we're still waiting for a sequel. To make matters even worse there hasn't been a single piece of DLC content in that time either (GTA Online stuff doesn't count!). WTF?

method114 Ka-pi96 (5 hours ago)

They are so focused on online now that I would actually prefer remasters at this point.

Ka-pi96 method114 (5 hours ago)

I dunno, even with an online focus GTA 6 would still be a whole new game to play. A GTA 5 remaster would basically be the exact same game, unless you look at your screen with a magnifying glass or something to notice the miniscule difference.

method114 Ka-pi96 (4 hours ago)

Yea I don't want GTA 5 remastered. I'm thinking of the older ones like San Andres.

KLAMarine Ka-pi96 (1 hour ago)

Online is here to stay: $hark card$ yo.

SKMBlake (9 minutes ago)

Switch version confirmed

