Take-Two: Remasters Have Always Been a Part of the Strategy, Not Interested in Simple Ports

Remasters and remakes have been a part of the games industry for a long time and have become more common in the past decade or so.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle discussed remastered and remakes. He says that remasters have always been a part of the strategy for the publisher and that they have no interest in doing simple ports.

"I’m not sure there’ll be a bigger part of the strategy," said Zelnick. "Remastering has always been a part of the strategy. We’ve done differently than the competition – we don’t just port titles over, we actually take the time to do the very best job we can making the title different for the new release, for the new technology that we’re launching it on.

"So, we improve the technology, we upgrade the visuals, and we make performance enhancements. And that’s why I think our remastered titles typically do so well."

"We’ve done great with the Mafia series, for example, and Grand Theft Auto [V] is now heading into its third generation which is incredible," he added.

"It was a standard-bearer when it was launched, it continued to be the standard-bearer in the second generation, we’ll see how Grand Theft Auto does in the next generation. Obviously, I’m confident that Rockstar is going to deliver just a great experience, but you can’t do that if you’re just doing a simple port."

