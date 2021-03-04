Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 78,000 Units - Sales

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 202,396 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending February 28, 2021.

Bravely Default II (NS) debuted in second with sales of 93,061 units. Uta no Prince-sama Debut for Nintendo Switch (NS) debuted in eighth with sales of 10,588 units.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (NS) is in third with sales of 74,811 units. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (NS) is in fourth with sales of 40,610 units.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in fifth with sales of 19,032 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in sixth with sales of 13,575 units. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in seventh with sales of 13,332 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 78,049 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 33,838 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 3,217 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,487 units, and the 3DS sold 673 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (Marvelous, 02/25/21) – 202,396 (New) [NSW] Bravely Default II (Square Enix, 02/26/21) – 93,061 (New) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 74,811 (422,784) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 40,610 (1,974,795) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 19,032 (2,413,077) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,575 (3,699,547) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 13,332 (6,668,414) [NSW] Uta no Prince-sama Debut for Nintendo Switch (Broccoli, 02/25/21) – 10,588 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 9,957 (4,175,273) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,386 (1,834,873)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 50,141 (15,219,554) Switch Lite – 27,908 (3,346,656) PlayStation 5 – 30,117 (356,683) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,721 (66,176) PlayStation 4 – 3,201 (7,764,284) Xbox Series X – 1,429 (27,883) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 673 (1,156,715) Xbox Series S – 58 (7,634) PlayStation 4 Pro – 16 (1,575,662)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

