Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Launches June 4 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher and developer CI Games announced Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will launch for the Xbox Series XS, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on June 24 for $39.99 / €39.99 / £34,99 / AUD69.95.

View the gameplay reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 marks the most challenging entry to the acclaimed series yet, introducing extreme long-range sniping with targets over 1000m away. Featuring a dramatic single-player campaign set in modern day Middle East, experience high-pressure tactical combat, deep inside enemy territory.

Take on the role of Raven, Contract Sniper Assassin, as he embarks on a new series of contracts in a lawless region of the Middle East, located along the Lebanese and Syrian borders. Tasked with a seemingly impossible task, your mission is to topple an insidious criminal syndicate and bring them to justice.

Extreme Range Sniping – Series veterans are in for a challenge, as Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 demands a new level of skill, focus, and precision, with many targets now over a 1000m away—a first for the series.

– Series veterans are in for a challenge, as Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 demands a new level of skill, focus, and precision, with many targets now over a 1000m away—a first for the series. Next Level Realism – Developed by the same studio behind the original game, Contracts 2 pushes new boundaries with its hyper-realistic sniping experience; master a wide arsenal of weaponry based on authentic military equipment; explore vast terrains with an enhanced level of detail; and confront the series’ most lifelike enemies to date.

– Developed by the same studio behind the original game, Contracts 2 pushes new boundaries with its hyper-realistic sniping experience; master a wide arsenal of weaponry based on authentic military equipment; explore vast terrains with an enhanced level of detail; and confront the series’ most lifelike enemies to date. Plan Your Assault – Equipped with all-new equipment, each highly replayable contract can be completed in a variety of ways. Replay the mission with a different approach to complete all objectives, ready to spend your earnings on improved gadgets and weaponry.

– Equipped with all-new equipment, each highly replayable contract can be completed in a variety of ways. Replay the mission with a different approach to complete all objectives, ready to spend your earnings on improved gadgets and weaponry. Upgraded Visuals – Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 introduces new levels of fidelity, with optimized visuals, improved FPS, and an enhanced game engine, resulting in the best looking entry to the series yet. Pull off ultra realistic stealth kills, captured in viscerally graphic detail thanks to the cinematic bullet cam.

Key Features:

Eliminate a wide array of targets, using a mixture of close-quarter combat, and extreme long-range sniping as a contract assassin.

Employ tactical decisions and stealth techniques to overcome a variety of challenges across the dramatic single-player campaign.

Explore five distinct, extensive maps set in the Middle East conflict zone.

Execute 20 new contracts, in addition to completing a range of side operations.

Master an expert sniping experience, featuring a wide selection of authentic weapons and equipment.

Revisit each contract with a different approach to complete all objectives and collect maximum rewards.

Experience a new level of fidelity with upgraded visuals and an enhanced game engine.

