Signs of the Sojourner Arrives Later This Month for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Digerati and developer Echodog Games announced the narrative card game, Signs of the Sojourne, will launch for the PlayStation 4 on March 17, Nintendo Switch on March 18, and Xbox One on March 19. It first launched for PC via Steam in May 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

Signs of the Sojourner is a narrative card game about connecting with people. Your deck is your character, reflecting your experiences and shaping your relationships.

You take over your mother’s store after her death, traveling to diverse locations to acquire goods for the shop. Along the way, you’ll encounter optimistic stories, compassionate characters, and delightful surprises in a world where climate change has made life hard.

Key Features:

Forge new friendships, rivalries, and connections through card game conversations.

Play cards to match the tone and perspective of your partner or try to sell your own point of view.

Make difficult choices – The consequences shape your deck and every conversation that follows.

Meet unforgettable characters and grow alongside them.

Five new characters introduced for the console versions (PC and macOS versions will be updated with the new content to coincide with the console releases).

Explore the world, but also explore what it means to return home.

Find rare and useful goods to aid your town.

Many possible endings.

