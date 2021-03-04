The King of Fighters XV Trailer Features Andy Bogard - News

/ 220 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

SNK has released a new trailer The King of Fighters XV that features fighter Andy Bogard, who is voiced by Hiroshi Okamoto. You can check out more information and character trailers for the game here.

View the trailer below:

The King of Fighters XV will launch later this year for unannounced platformers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles