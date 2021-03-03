FPS After the Fall Launches This Summer for PSVR and PC - News

Developer Vertigo Games announced the cooperative first-person shooter, After the Fall, will launch for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation VR, Oculus, and PC via Steam in Summer 2021.

"Since the early concept phase, After the Fall has been all about having virtual reality gamers team up together, regardless of the device they play on, through full cross-platform multiplayer functionality," said studio director Richard Stitselaar.

"In a time of widespread social isolation it feels like that goal now has additional relevance. We’re truly excited about moving into this next campaign phase, in which we’ll be inviting more players into the game and sharing more details as we gear up towards launch."

From the creators of the hit virtual reality shooter Arizona Sunshine comes an epic multiplayer virtual reality action first-person shooter with seamless, co-operative gameplay at its core that pits up to four players against a vast, hostile virtual reality world in a raging fight for survival.

Set in the ice-covered ruins of LA nearly 20 years after the apocalypse, After the Fall combines a living, breathing virtual reality world shared with players from all over the world, a cinematic and atmospheric campaign, action-packed solo and multiplayer gameplay, and endgame built from the ground up for virtual reality.

2005, LA. A generation has passed since a mysterious outbreak caused by the excessive use of designer drugs birthed the terrible Snowbreed, infesting our cities and collapsing civilization. You, one of the survivors seemingly immune to the side-effects of the substances, are humanity’s last hope of resurgence. Explore the remains of a civilization ground to a halt in an alternate 1980s, craft deadly weapons and wield devastating powers with real-life movements as you develop your combat style, and join forces with players worldwide as you go head to head with relentless hordes and larger-than-life bosses in a bid to take back the city. It’s time.

An Epic Multiplayer Virtual Reality Shooter – Go solo or join forces in seamless co-op on a campaign through a post-apocalyptic, infested virtual reality world from the creators of Arizona Sunshine.

– Go solo or join forces in seamless co-op on a campaign through a post-apocalyptic, infested virtual reality world from the creators of Arizona Sunshine. Hell Has Frozen Over – Discover, scavenge and survive the ice-covered and Snowbreed-infested ruins of a post-apocalyptic LA ground to a halt in an alternate 1980s.

– Discover, scavenge and survive the ice-covered and Snowbreed-infested ruins of a post-apocalyptic LA ground to a halt in an alternate 1980s. Larger-Than-Life Boss Fights – Survive unprecedented hordes, fight tactically to defeat Specials and think on your feet as you square off against awe-inspiring bosses.

– Survive unprecedented hordes, fight tactically to defeat Specials and think on your feet as you square off against awe-inspiring bosses. Discover Your Combat Style – Wield a huge variety of deadly weapons and devastating powers, all with real-life movements.

