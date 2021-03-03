Fracked Announced for PSVR - News

Phantom: Covert Ops developer nDreams has announced action-adventure VR game, Fracked, for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation VR. It will launch in Summer 2021.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

From the creators of Phantom: Covert Ops, Fracked is the trailblazing new virtual reality action adventure that collides relentless gunfights with free running, skiing, and climbing.

Stranded in a remote mountain facility, you play as a reluctant hero forced into a final stand between the planet and a legion of interdimensional enemies. Take aim and run head-first into the action as you shoot, ski, and climb your way across an extreme adventure. Uncompromised, audacious, and stylish, Fracked grabs PlayStation VR by the Moves and delivers an ass kicking virtual reality game enhanced for PlayStation 5.

Key Features:

Be the Action Hero – Experience innovative virtual reality gunplay that blends improvised run and gun combat with 1:1 grabbable cover. Move freely around the battlefield to outflank, outsmart, and outgun your foes using deadly, fully interactive weapons.

– Experience innovative virtual reality gunplay that blends improvised run and gun combat with 1:1 grabbable cover. Move freely around the battlefield to outflank, outsmart, and outgun your foes using deadly, fully interactive weapons. Feel the Adventure – Seamlessly transition between a host of free movement methods. Physically lean on your skis to master slopes at high speed and reach out and hold on for your life as you climb and zipline far above the ground. No rails. No limits. No mercy.

– Seamlessly transition between a host of free movement methods. Physically lean on your skis to master slopes at high speed and reach out and hold on for your life as you climb and zipline far above the ground. No rails. No limits. No mercy. Save the Planet – Take on an interdimensional army that combines hive mind mentality with gun-wielding supremacy. Fracked is in-your-face action with a cutting commentary on corporate greed and the climate change emergency. Save the day, to save the world.

– Take on an interdimensional army that combines hive mind mentality with gun-wielding supremacy. Fracked is in-your-face action with a cutting commentary on corporate greed and the climate change emergency. Save the day, to save the world. Made for PlayStation VR and PlayStation Move – Fracked pulls the action-adventure genre to revolutionary new heights through intuitive 1:1 VR gameplay, motion control and free movement. Experience further enhancements on PlayStation 5, including improved framerate, loading times, and uncapped dynamic resolution.

