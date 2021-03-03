In Rays of the Light Arrives March 17 for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch - News

Publisher Sometimes You and 7th Sector developer Sergey Noskov announced In Rays of the Light will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on March 17. It first launched for PC via Steam in June 2020 under the title The Light Remake.

Here is an overview of the game:

A new game from the developer of 7th Sector, Sergey Noskov.

There is only you, the abandoned remains of a former life and the flourishing nature that feels great in the absence of man. This world is both gloomy and empty, but so incredibly beautiful.

In Rays of the Light is an atmospheric author’s parable about our place in this world, life and death. Explore a mysterious territory filled with a variety of details that reveal the story. Solve logic puzzles and study text messages along the way.

Key Features:

First-person meditative quest

A metaphorical philosophical story revealed in the study of details and surroundings.

Beautiful visuals and melodic soundtrack (composed by Dmitry Nikolaev).

Two endings.

Remake of The Light (2012 video game).

