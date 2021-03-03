Koei Tecmo Delays Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires - News

/ 217 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force have delayed Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires from 2021 to an unannounced date. The game is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

"Although Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires was initially announced as an early 2021 release, the team is still working hard on delivering the best game possible, so we wanted to let our fans know the current situation and will announce the new launch window in future updates," said Koei Tecmo via Twitter.

"We apologize for the delay and appreciate your continued support. In the meantime, check out this first look at a scene from our opening movie (pictured above). Just a taste of what’s to come as we get closer to finishing the game."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles