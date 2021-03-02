Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Info Details PS5 Enhancements and Yuffie Episode - News

Square Enix has released new information on the recently announced Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, which will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 10.

The latest information on the game details the enhancements that will be on the PS5 version of the game, as well as the new Yuffie episode.

Intergrade:

The expressive power of lighting, textures, backgrounds, and more have been enhanced for the PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake. Several new elements have also been added, including the ability to switch between “Graphics Mode,” which prioritizes 4K resolution, and “Performance Mode,” which prioritizes smooth operation at 60 frames per second; “Photo Mode” to capture in-game scenes; a new episode starring Yuffie as the protagonist; and more.

Users who own the PlayStation 4 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version free of charge (100 yen for Japanese users). The new episode starring Yuffie requires a separate purchase. Save data from the PlayStation 4 version can be carried over.

Lighting

Lighting has been improved all around, from towns to fields and more.

Fog Effects

Fog effects have also been enhanced, creating a more realistic atmosphere in Midgar than ever before.

Textures

The resolution of some textures have been upgraded, depicting the the world in more detail than ever before.

Photo Mode

With Photo Mode, you can position the camera, as well as adjust the angle, colors, exposure, and more to take the perfect screenshot.

Performance Mode / Graphics Mode

In Performance Mode, the game prioritizes a stable, 60 frames per second frame rate. In Graphics Mode, it prioritizes high-resolution at 4K.

New Episode Starring Yuffie:

Story

In the disorder of the Mako Reactor 5 explosion in Midgar, Wutai “Shinobi” operatives Yuffie—a girl wearing a Moogle cloak—and Sonon—her reliable partner—maneuver behind the scenes under secret orders. Their target: the “Ultimate Materia” developed by Shinra Electric Power Company.

With the cooperation of Avalanche HQ, they set foot into enemy territory for revenge and to restore the glory of their hometown. Guided by the planet’s tears, the gears of a new fate begin to turn.

Yuffie Kisaragi (voiced by Yumi Kakazu in Japanese)

A member of the “Shinobi,” Wutai’s elite corp of ninja operatives. She styles herself as both a ravishing beauty and world-class materia hunter, as well as various other titles. She trifles with enemies using her huge shuriken and nimble movements. She fights to save her hometown, which lost its glory following its defeat in the war against Shinra. She infiltrates Midgar under the secret orders of the new Wutai government.

Sonon Kusakabe (voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya in Japanese)

A soldier born in Wutai. He trained under Yuffie’s father, Godo Kisaragi, and is a student of kempo and bojutsu. He fought in the war at a young age, through which his resentment towards Shinra grew stronger. He has been assigned to work with his younger-but-senior associate Yuffie for an infiltration mission. With a serious demeanor, he kindly follows his reckless partner.

New Episode

In the new episode, Yuffie and company’s activities take place over the course of two chapters. The Wutai Shinobi who infiltrated Midgar collude with Avalanche HQ, and and attempt to steal the “Ultimate Materia” from Shrina Electric Power Company.

Yuffie specializes in both close-range and long-range combat, allowing you to enjoy exhilarating battles unlike any of the other playable characters using the shuriken and ninjutsu

Yuffie also has various unique field actions. With her shuriken, she can break “Shinra Boxes” and activate other mechanics from a distance. She can also perform ninja-like actions such as crossing a wire fence.

