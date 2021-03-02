Horizon Forbidden West Targeting 'Late 2021' Release - News

Horizon Forbidden West is one of, if not the most anticipated release for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 this year, now that Gran Turismo 7 has been delayed to 2022.

Sony is running a new ad on Instagram that says Horizon Forbidden West will release in "late 2021," while another clip in a video uploaded by IGN says the game will launch in the "second half of 2021." The Instagram ad was spotted by VideoGamesChronicle, which also uploaded an image of said ad.

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan has previously said he feels good about Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal launching in 2021.

"Yeah, we’re feeling pretty good about Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West, said Ryan. "And, you know, there are two approaches to this: you can either hold the date and put out the game irrespective of quality or you can ship it when it’s right. We have always taken the latter approach. There have been some fairly high-profile instances of publishers trying the former approach.

"It never works at the best of times. But I think in this world, where creative people are working remotely, you’ve just got to respect the fact that that development needs to take what it needs to take and to get the games right."

God of War was originally announced for a 2021 release, however, director Cory Balrog via Twitter said the game will release when it is done. This suggests there is a decent chance it will miss its 2021 release window and be delayed to 2022 or possibly even later.

I don't know who needs to hear this...



(certainly not me since I have never heard of it)



but...



WHEN. IT'S. DONE.❤️



(trust that it's what's best for everyone) pic.twitter.com/DVE6hQ9BVA — Cory Balrog 🖖 (@corybarlog) February 25, 2021

