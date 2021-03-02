Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed Gets 2 New Character Trailers - News

Acquire has released two new character trailers for Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed. The trailers feature Sara and Yatabe-san.

View the Sara trailer below:

View the Yatabe-san trailer below:

Here is an overview of the characters:

Sara (voiced by Yumi Hara) – The number one maid at a long-establish maid cafe in Akihabara. She looks to be in her late teens, but her age is unknown. She is also a member of the Akihabara Vigilance Committee.

Yatabe-san (voiced by Kentaro Tone) – A central figure in the Akihabara Vigilance Committee. He runs a junk show and has lived in Akihabara since its days as a black market. He is loved by many as someone to depend on.

Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan on May 20, and in North America and Europe this summer for the same platforms, as well as PC via Steam.

