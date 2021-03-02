Laid-Back Camp -Virtual- Lake Motosu Launches March 4 for Switch, PS4, PC, and Mobile - News

/ 74 Views

by, posted 44 minutes ago

Developer Gemdrops announced Laid-Back Camp -Virtual- Lake Motosu will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android on March 4 for $20.85. It will support Japanese audio, and Japanese, English, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), Korean, and French text.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

What is Laid-Back Camp -Virtual-?

Experience Laid-Back Camp in 3D! Together, Nadeshiko and Rin embark on a new camping adventure at Lake Motosu and Fumoto Campsite. At Lake Motosu, you play as Nadeshiko, while at Fumoto Campsite, you play as Rin. The sneak-peek of Lake Motosu main visuals showcases Rin and Nadeshiko enjoying a relaxing meal in front of a spectacular sunset.

Enjoy a relaxing camping adventure with your friends!

Set near scenic Mt. Fuji, Nadeshiko, Rin, and company encounter a variety of unique situations. Join them in virtual reality via your smartphone for a short adventure game (each version is about the length of an anime episode), where the fully voiced characters and vibrant scenery will make you feel like you’re really there!

Play on Smartphones, PlayStation 4, Switch, Steam, and / or Oculus Quest

In the interest of reaching the largest audience possible, this title will be released simultaneously on six different platforms (smartphone, home, PC, and virtual reality). Experience Laid-Back Camp -Virtual- on the platform of your choice!

(This game is designed for use with virtual reality equipment, but can also be played without it.)

For Players with Virtual Reality Equipment

The Nintendo Switch version is compatible with Toy-Con virtual reality goggles, the PS4 version with PlayStation VR, and the Steam version with Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Valve Index.

Get the virtual reality experience on the smartphone version via commercially available smartphone virtual reality goggles.

For Players without VR Equipment

The smartphone version can be played in landscape or portrait mode. On other devices, the game can be played on TVs and other large displays. Both smartphone and Nintendo Switch versions support gyro-sensors, which allow you to tilt the screen and look around. On devices without a gyroscope function, play by tapping and swiping the smartphone screen, or use a controller. The PlayStation 4 version does not support the DualShock 4 motion sensor.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles