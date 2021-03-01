The Binding of Isaac: Repentance Launches Q3 2021 for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

Publisher and developer Nicalis announced The Binding of Isaac: Repentance will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in Q3, 2021. The game will launch first for PC via Steam on March 31.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance takes the Isaac series to new heights of roguelike dungeon adventure, as the tear-shooting toddler descends deeper into the basement for his most incredible challenges yet. Isaac’s new quest takes him to unknown places he’s never been, filled with horrible new enemies and bosses, weapon combos you’ve never synergized before and items he’s never seen… unholy terrors from his wildest dreams and worst nightmares!

The unforgettable “final” chapter in the award-winning Binding of Isaac saga, Repentance is packed with hundreds of insane new features and secret surprises that will delight both longtime fans and new players alike. With new playable characters, a new alternate path with new chapters, a new final boss and THOUSANDS OF HOURS of new gameplay, it’s the ultimate twin-stick shooter / roguelike—a modern classic that you may never stop playing!

Key Features:

A full alternate path with brand new chapters and a new final boss and ending.

True cooperative play for up to four players.

An impossible number of balance changes, visual and gameplay updates and fixes.

Over 130 new items (over 700 items in total).

Many new item combinations with logical effects, new visuals and mechanics.

Two new playable characters.

Over 100 new enemies, over 25 new bosses.

Seven new challenges and over 5,000 new room designs.

Surprises galore!

