[Updated] Elden Ring Trailer Has Been Leaked

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 919 Views

Update:

A 34 second long clip of the trailer has been posted on YouTube. Like with the other clips this one was captured off-screen.

Original article:

From Software announced Elden Ring at E3 2019 and features story and world input from George R R Martin, the creator of the A Song of Ice and Fire series of books.

A leaked trailer for Elden Ring has been circulating around the internet and is labeled as "Bandai Namco confidential," according to VideoGamesChronicle who has seen the trailer, but hasn't posted it due to legal reasons. 

A couple of people via Twitter have posted snippets of the leaked trailer for the 2019 announced game: 

Sources have stated that production on the game has slowed down due to the pandemic and one said it is unlikely the game would release this year. However, with a trailer now getting leaked, it is possible an update on the game isn't too far away. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


9 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Astral (1 hour ago)

I can see a lot of familiar gameplay mechanics. Exactly what I wanted. If it is not broken, don't fix it.

  • +1
gtotheunit91 Astral (1 hour ago)

All that glory now with mounted combat!

  • +1
The Fury (38 minutes ago)

Now it's leaked, I'll give it a few days for it to appear on Youtube, if that and watch it in high quality me thinks.

  • 0
Vendrom (1 hour ago)

Bandai Namco trademarked “Bandai Namco Next”, possibly a name for their livestream event. Let’s hope if it’s true, it will happen soon.

  • 0
Manlytears (1 hour ago)

Great to see that classic gameplay is still there. I would hate to see From trying to copy Skyrim garbage gameplay, it would be like walking 10 miles in the wrong direction.

  • 0
Real (2 hours ago)

Damn Nintendo desperately needs a next gen Switch right about now

  • 0
KLXVER Real (2 hours ago)

I dont know. They seem to be doing ok.

  • 0
Hynad KLXVER (2 hours ago)

Oh, they are doing ok. But people who want to play those big third party games on Nintendo’s consoles are not.

  • +5
ClassicGamingWizzz (1 hour ago)

They done fucked it up , now the first time watching it its this lame ass video

  • -3