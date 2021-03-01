MLB The Show 21 Trailer Welcomes Xbox Players to the Franchise - News

posted 2 hours ago

MLB The Show 21 is the first entry in the Major League Baseball franchise to get a release outside of a PlayStation console. The latest entry, which launches in April, will be getting a release on Xbox consoles for the very first time.

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sony Interactive Entertainment San Diego Studio have released a new trailer for the game welcoming Xbox players to the franchise.

View the new trailer below:

MLB The Show 21 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 20.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

