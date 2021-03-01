Forever Entertainment to Develop Remakes Based on Square Enix IP - News

/ 323 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Forever Entertainment announced it has entered a partnership with Square Enix to develop several remakes based on one single IP owned by Square Enix Japan.

It is not known what IP is getting multiple remakes, however, we do know it will have new visuals while maintaining the same gameplay and story as the original versions.

The deal in place means Forever Entertainment will get over 50 percent of the revenue for each copy of the game sold on all platforms.

Forever Entertainment has worked on other remakes before, including Panzer Dragoon: Remake, Panzer Dragoon II Zwei: Remake, The House of the Dead, and The House of the Dead 2.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles