Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S Headed to Switch - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Crypton Future Media announced the puzzle game, Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S, will be "coming soon" for the Nintendo Switch.

The game launched as Hatsune Miku Logic Paint for iOS and Android in March 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

