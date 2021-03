Demon Turf Rated for PS5 by the ESRB - News

/ 212 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated Fabraz' Demon Turf for the PlayStation 5.

Demon Turf has not been announced for the PlayStation 5. It has only been announced for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Demon World is inhabited by all kinds of nasties… Most of them lumped into gangs battling for dominion, each led by its own head honcho. Yet even these bad dudes are no match for the Demon King himself! Instead the task falls to Beebz, a young demon barely a thousand years old, who decides it’s time for her to kick every turf leader’s butt and become the Demon Queen herself.

Key Features:

A unique aesthetic combining the expressiveness of 2D illustrations with the depth and sense of exploration 3D environments can offer!

A world chock-full of humor and style, from the music accompanied by the protagonist’s rapping to the colorful characters inhabiting the world!

A unique take on progression! Take a victory lap and explore previously beaten levels to discover their liberated state, with plenty of mechanical and environmental changes to uncover. Or take some time off in the hub town taking on sidequests and other distinct challenges instead.

Pull off some clever platforming combinations or get physical with a special physics-driven combat system that ramps up the chaos and fun. Push, pull and spin your enemies out of your way.

A different take on checkpoints, freeing the player to place them wherever they want. Show off without them for a perfect run, or place one in preparation for a challenging section.

Unique challenges like the “Photo Hunt” mode where you’re tasked to take pictures of hidden locations & surprising moments! Or simply take pictures and selfies for fun and share them across all social media!

An awesome collection of purchasable mods that can be combined in clever ways to completely change your play style! Or you could buy some dyes & pets instead, the world’s your oyster!

Tons of carefully crafted levels that constantly introduce new challenges as well as en- gaging bosses full of character and life! Until Beebz gets to them…

History:

From the makers of Slime-san comes their newest creation! The team used everything they learned from their 2D platformer to elevate this 3D platformer to the next level!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles