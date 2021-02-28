Grand Theft Auto V Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V has topped the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 21, 2021.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is up two spots to second place. FIFA 21 jumps up from seventh to third and NBA 2K21 is up one spot to fourth. Tekken 7 and Jump Force re-enter the top 10 in fifth and sixth, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FIFA 21 NBA 2K21 Tekken 7 Jump Force Assassin's Creed Valhalla EA Sports UFC 4 Little Nightmares II Red Dead Redemption 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

