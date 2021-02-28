Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Remains in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 21, 2021.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is up two spots to take second place, while Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to take third. FIFA 21 jumps from seventh to fourth. NBA 2K21 is up one spot to take fifth. Little Nightmares II after debuting in second last week drops down to sixth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 21 NBA 2K21 Little Nightmares II Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Assassin's Creed Valhalla Perona 5 Strikers Spider-Man: Miles Morales

