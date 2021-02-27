Star Wars: Squadrons, Madden NFL 21, and More Headed to EA Play - News

Electronic Arts announced four new games will be added to their subscription service, EA Play, soon.

Two of the games being added to the service are sports titles. Madden NFL 21 will be added on Tuesday, March 2, while NHL 21 will be added sometime in April.

Star Wars: Squadrons is the third game coming to EA Play, which will be added sometime in March. The co-op platforming game, It Takes Two, will be made available on March 26 for EA Play Pro members.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will also have access to the EA Play games on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

