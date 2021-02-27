Halo Infinite Offers Some of the Most Open-Ended Play Experiences in Halo History - News

/ 149 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Following a lack of information on Halo Infinite after the gameplay demo last year, developer 343 Industries in a new Halo Waypoint has provided new information on the game.

World Design Lead John Mulkey and Sandbox Lead Troy Mashburn discussed the sandbox aspects of the game and revealed it offers the "most open-ended play experiences" in the history of the franchise.

"Campaign is about telling the next great chapter of the Master Chief’s story and the co-op experience is about playing this story together with your friends," said Mashburn. "The solo gameplay experience is designed to provide players with options on how they want to tackle situations.

"These options translate well into co-op by allowing for different playstyles. The great thing about being a sandbox game, it means there is no right way to use a particular item or feature. I can’t wait to see co-op players doing crazy stuff and combos we didn’t even think of."

Mulkey added, "As mentioned above, Halo Infinite will be offering some of the most open-ended play experiences in the history of Halo with an enormous sandbox of ingredients to bring to bear. So, when you add the idea that we can play together to that matrix of player choice-driven experiences, the possibilities just explode."

Halo Infinite will launch in Holiday 2021 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles